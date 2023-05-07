Man who opened Mellow Mushroom and Smith's Olde Bar has died

article

Michael "Mike" Evans Reeves, the man who opened Mellow Mushroom and The Excelsior Mill with his brother Rocky Reeves, passed away at the age of 69 on April 29.

Reeves, who was known for his love of music, food, and people, also had a hand in starting other popular entertainment venues in metro Atlanta, such as The Cotton Club, The Point, and Smith's Old Bar with business partner Dan Nolan. Additionally, he helped Jonathan and Justin Fox open Fox Brothers BBQ.

Reeves' obituary describes him as a "force of nature" and states that he was loved by all. He was known for his generosity and supported various charities throughout his life, including Odyssey Villas, Toys 4 Tots, and the Atlanta Food Bank.

Reeves attended a high school in Fairburn before going to West Georgia College, which is now known as the University of West Georgia. During college, he managed a McDonough bar called the Peanut Palace.

A service to honor Reeves will be held on May 13 at 3 p.m. at Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church in Sandy Springs. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the charity of the giver's choice.

Reeves is survived by his wife of 12 years, his sisters, grandchildren, nephews and "many extended family."

Reeves' legacy will continue to live on through the various entertainment venues he created in Atlanta, which have become beloved landmarks in the city. His contributions to the local community and charitable causes will also be remembered by those whose lives he touched.