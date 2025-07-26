Peachtree Corners mom reunited with daughter after serving overseas

The Brief First Lt. Dallas Reed spent the past 10 months away from her daughter, Zuri, while serving in the U.S. Army. The seven-year veteran was stationed in Kosovo. The mom surprised the 2-year-old by showing up at daycare dismissal.



A Peachtree Corners daycare captured a sweet reunion — 10 months in the making — on camera.

What we know:

First Lt. Dallas Reed spent the past 10 months away from her daughter, Zuri, while serving in the U.S. Army. The seven-year veteran was stationed in Kosovo.

The mom surprised the 2-year-old by showing up at daycare dismissal.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Family reunited after mom serves her country overseas.

The Primrose School of Peachtree Corners filmed the reunion.

The video shows Reed hiding from her daughter and then popping out to surprise her.

The toddler paused for a moment before running to embrace her mom.

What they're saying:

"The hardest part of deployment was not knowing where I’d be or what each day would bring," said Reed. "Coming home to Zuri and our family means everything, and I’m just so thankful to be back with them."