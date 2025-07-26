Three women shot in northwest Atlanta, suspect in custody

article

Three people were shot in a parking lot in northwest Atlanta, and a suspect is in custody, according to police.

What we know:

Police responded to calls of a shooting in the 3000 block of Middleton Road around 11:30 on Saturday morning.

Atlanta police said the three victims and the shooter knew each other.

All three women are being treated at Grady Memorial Hospital. Two of them are in stable condition. One is in "low critical" condition, according to police.

What we don't know:

Police have not released information on what led to the shooting. They also have not released the names of anyone involved.

What's next:

FOX 5 has sent a crew to the scene to hopefully learn more information.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.