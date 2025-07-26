Shooting on MARTA train injures one

article

MARTA police are investigating after a shooting injured a man on a train, according to officials.

What we know:

Officers said the shooting happened around 8 a.m. Saturday as the train was approaching the Buckhead Station. A man was grazed by a bullet on the train, MARTA said. The injury was to his buttocks.

The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

MARTA police said officers were investigating and searching for a suspect.

Train service continued in the area on the northbound track. The shooting took place on the southbound track.

