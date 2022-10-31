Small plane crash closes Big Creek Greenway

The Alpharetta Department of Public Safety have confirmed a plane crash in the Big Creek Greenway area. Officers shut the park down as first responders work the site.

Around 12:57 p.m. a small, single engine plane came down. Authorities aren't releasing how many passengers were in the plane, nor the condition or identities on any of them.

Officers said the crash is not a current danger or threat to the public, but they will keep the area closed for the time being.

This is story is breaking. Check back for updates.