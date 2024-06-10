Small earthquake reported on edge of Lake Lanier

Georgia's Lake Lanier experienced its third small earthquake in less than a week on Sunday night.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey's Earthquake Hazards Program, a 2.0 earthquake was recorded 4 km northwest of Buford Georgia, extremely close to Lake Lanier.

Data showed that the earthquake was reported around 8:37 p.m. on Sunday and was found to have a depth of around 1.3 km - or a little more than 1 mile.

A map showing the earthquake's location. (U.S. Geological Survey's Earthquake Hazards Program)

The quake follows two other small seismic events that happened earlier in the week in the same area.

A 2.5 magnitude earthquake was reported at 11:15 p.m. on June 6 and a 1.7 magnitude earthquake took place at 1:30 a.m. on June 7.

The first earthquake had a depth of 4.1 kilometers or 2.5 miles. The smaller earthquake had a depth of almost 1.7 miles.

Earthquakes are usually not felt if they are 2.5 or less, according to the Earthquake Magnitude Scale.

Earthquakes between 2.5 and 5.5 are often felt but only cause minor damage.

There have not been any reports of damage or injuries.