Small earthquakes reported near Buford late Thursday night, early Friday

At least 2 small earthquakes were recorded in the Buford area since Thursday evening.

A 2.5 magnitude earthquake was reported at 11:15 p.m. June 6 and a 1.7 magnitude earthquake took place at 1:30 a.m. June 7, according to US Geological Survey.

A 1.7 magnitude earthquake was also reported in approximately the same area at 5:30 a.m. June 7.

Earthquakes are usually not felt if they are 2.5 or less, according to the Earthquake Magnitude Scale.

Earthquakes between 2.5 and 5.5 are often felt, but only cause minor damage.

Several residents of the area reached out to FOX 5 Atlanta through Facebook and said they felt the earthquake on Thursday evenint.

There have not been any reports of damage or injuries.