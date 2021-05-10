Skilled Professions Signing Day signals bright futures in Cherokee County

A big night for about three dozen Cherokee County students who are taking giant steps toward their careers.

It was Skilled Profession Signing Day for those high school seniors who are committing to a skilled trade.

"Everything from computer programming to CNA and healthcare, welding, plumbing, there are 15 different professions being honored," said Misti Martin with the Cherokee County Office of Economic Development.

Some are signing a letter of intent to go straight into the workforce, others committing to a two-year trade school to learn the skills of those essential professions that are in high demand.

Woodstock High School senior Christian Preiser has already been apprenticing under an electrician, he'll now be studying with IBEW 613.

"I'll be working full time with hands-on experience in high-rises and building new construction," said Preiser.

Drew Putnam is an Etowah High School senior, he's going into the automotive industry.

"I'm going to Chatt Tech next semester for diesel mechanics," said Putnam.

"Extremely proud, so glad he has a vision, he knows what he want to do and he's determined to do it," said his mom, Cheryl Putnam.

Signing Day is a partnership between Be Pro Be Proud Georgia, Cherokee County Schools, the Office of Economic Development and Chattahoochee Technical College to honor the students and highlight the need for skilled workers in these fields.

"There's such a skills gap so many folks retiring now in those skills trade we've got to build that pipeline so our companies in Cherokee and Georgia can be successful," said Martin.

"To know our students can plug in and to be working to a higher degree or certification and a career is really special for us, we're thrilled for them," said Cherokee County Schools Superintendent Dr. Brian Hightower.

"It's a cool thing to look forward to especially the security it brings with being a graduate in two weeks," said Preiser.

Students brought their parents and mentors with them. It was also live on Facebook so their friends and other relatives could share their big night.

_____

