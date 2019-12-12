Skeletal remains found in Hall County

Investigators in Hall County spent Thursday afternoon combing over a rural area near Flowery Branch after hunters discovered skeletal remains.

The call came in around 1:15 p.m. Deputies responded to a property near the intersection of Trudy Drive and Lights Ferry Road after two deer hunters stumbled across the scene and called 911.

Despite it being in the early stages, crime scene investigators said they were able to get good leads as to the identity.

The GBI Crime Lab received the remains and will work with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office to confirm the identity and try to determine the cause and manner of death.

Deputies said the scene where the remains were found has since been cleared.