Six qualify for special election to replace David Scott in 13th district

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The Brief Six candidates have officially qualified for the special election to fill Georgia’s 13th Congressional District seat. The election follows the death of longtime Congressman David Scott, who died in April at age 80. Voters in parts of six metro Atlanta counties will head to the polls July 28, with a runoff scheduled if needed.



Six candidates have qualified for the special election to fill the congressional seat left vacant after the death of longtime U.S. Rep. David Scott, according to the Georgia Secretary of State Elections Division.

What we know:

The candidates who qualified for Georgia’s 13th Congressional District race are aerospace engineer Caesar Gonzalez, attorney Carlos Moore, former school board vice president Everton "EJ" Blair II, small business owner Fayth Park, consultant Marcye Scott and Air Force veteran Tony Brown.

The district includes portions of Rockdale, Clayton, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Henry and Newton counties.

Gov. Brian Kemp previously issued a writ of election setting the special election for July 28. If no candidate receives a majority of the vote, a runoff election will be held Aug. 25.

The deadline to register to vote in the special election is June 29, while early voting is scheduled to begin July 6.

Scott died April 22 at age 80 after decades in public service at both the state and federal levels. He served in Congress for more than 20 years and became the first Black lawmaker to chair the U.S. House Agriculture Committee.

Among those entering the race is Scott’s daughter, Marcye Scott, who publicly announced her campaign plans during her father’s funeral at Elizabeth Baptist Church.

What they're saying:

"That would be what I definitely want to do, to make sure that his voters, his constituents, do not miss out on what he was offering," Scott said at the time.

State election officials are now preparing for the summer election as voters across the district prepare to choose their next representative in Congress.

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