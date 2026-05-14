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Unsafe blue-green algae bloom reported at Lake Allatoona

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Published  May 14, 2026 7:07am EDT
Cobb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
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FOX 5 Atlanta photo

The Brief

    • Officials are warning people to avoid swimming near a blue-green algae bloom at Lake Allatoona near Red Top Mountain Park Marina.
    • Water officials said drinking water remains safe despite the algae bloom discovered on May 7.
    • Blue-green algae can produce toxins that may be harmful to both people and animals.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Officials are responding to a blue-green algae bloom at Lake Allatoona near Red Top Mountain Park Marina after the bloom was identified on May 7.

What they're saying:

Authorities are discouraging people from swimming in the affected area because this type of algae can produce toxins that may be harmful to humans and animals.

What's next:

The Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority said it continues analyzing water samples to identify and remove harmful contaminants and said the drinking water remains safe.

The Source

  • Information for the above provided by the water authority. 

Cobb CountyNews