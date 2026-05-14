Unsafe blue-green algae bloom reported at Lake Allatoona

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The Brief Officials are warning people to avoid swimming near a blue-green algae bloom at Lake Allatoona near Red Top Mountain Park Marina. Water officials said drinking water remains safe despite the algae bloom discovered on May 7. Blue-green algae can produce toxins that may be harmful to both people and animals.



Officials are responding to a blue-green algae bloom at Lake Allatoona near Red Top Mountain Park Marina after the bloom was identified on May 7.

What they're saying:

Authorities are discouraging people from swimming in the affected area because this type of algae can produce toxins that may be harmful to humans and animals.

What's next:

The Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority said it continues analyzing water samples to identify and remove harmful contaminants and said the drinking water remains safe.