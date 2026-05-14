18-year-old arrested for killing 38-year-old in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County Police Department said an 18-year-old is facing a murder charge after a deadly stabbing late Wednesday night in DeKalb County.
What we know:
Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. to the 500 block of 3 Tree Oaks Bend after receiving reports of a stabbing.
When officers arrived, they found 38-year-old David Bowman suffering from stab wounds. Police said Bowman died at the scene.
Investigators later located the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Courtney Estada, at a nearby location and took him into custody.
Police said Estada has been charged with murder. Detectives said the investigation remains ongoing.
What we don't know:
Police did not release any information about a possible motive for the fatal stabbing. A mug shot of the suspect has not been released at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.