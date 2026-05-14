Children’s Healthcare expanding services in southwest metro Atlanta

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The Brief Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is expanding pediatric and primary care services on metro Atlanta’s southwest side. A new Adamsville clinic is expected to begin seeing patients in June 2027. Another pediatric-focused medical facility in Union City is scheduled to open in 2028.



Children's Healthcare of Atlanta announced plans to expand pediatric care access in southwest Atlanta and South Fulton County with a new clinic in Adamsville and future services planned in Union City.

What we know:

The healthcare system said the expansion is part of a broader long-term strategy aimed at ensuring every family in metro Atlanta is within 30 minutes of a Children’s facility.

Children’s Adamsville Pediatrics will provide family-centered primary care for patients from birth through age 21. Pediatricians from Hughes Spalding Primary Care Clinic will rotate through the new practice, while the existing clinic at Hughes Spalding Hospital in downtown Atlanta will remain open.

The new Adamsville location will also serve as a training site for medical residents as part of Children’s partnerships with Emory University School of Medicine and Morehouse School of Medicine.

The Adamsville clinic, located at 3571 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW, is scheduled to begin seeing patients June 29.

What's next:

Children’s also announced plans to provide pediatric care inside a future medical office building being developed by Grady Health System on its planned Union City campus.

The Union City facility will include a full floor dedicated to Children’s pediatric services, including primary care along with behavioral and mental health services. Officials said the organization is still evaluating what additional pediatric specialty services may be needed at the location.

That facility is expected to open in 2028.

Children’s said it is continuing to evaluate additional opportunities and future locations across the region.