Ex-Georgia warden indicted in prison gang scheme

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The Brief Former Smith State Prison Warden Brian Adams has been indicted in connection with an alleged contraband smuggling operation tied to a prison gang. Prosecutors accuse Adams of accepting bribes, laundering money and hiding contraband linked to inmate Nathan Weekes and the YSL Squad. The investigation began after authorities looked into the 2021 killing of an 88-year-old Glennville man.



A former Georgia prison warden has been indicted in connection with an alleged contraband smuggling operation tied to a prison gang at Smith State Prison, according to Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr.

What we know:

Brian Adams, 52, of Waycross, is accused of using his position as warden to help facilitate illegal activity involving inmate Nathan Weekes and a gang known as YSL Squad, according to prosecutors.

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A Tattnall County grand jury returned the indictment Wednesday following an investigation led by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Investigators allege Adams accepted money in exchange for moving Weekes out of solitary confinement and allowing contraband to enter the prison. Authorities also accuse him of laundering money connected to the alleged bribery scheme.

According to prosecutors, Adams also allegedly tried to hide evidence by burying prison shanks and contraband cell phones in his backyard to obstruct an investigation into activity involving YSL Squad at the prison.

The investigation dates back to May 2022, when Carr asked the GBI to examine allegations of corruption at Smith State Prison. The probe stemmed from evidence uncovered during an investigation into the January 2021 killing of 88-year-old Bobby Kicklighter in Glennville. Weekes and several others were later indicted in connection with that case.

Adams is charged with one count of violating Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, one count of false statements, two counts of tampering with evidence and two counts of violation of oath by a public officer.

What's next:

Authorities noted that the indictment contains allegations, and Adams is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.