Georgia prison warden fired, faces RICO charges in connection to smuggling, murder cases

One of Georgia’s top men in charge of keeping prisoners behind bars is himself behind bars this week after being arrested on RICO charges.

Brian Dennis Adams, age 48, of Waycross was charged with conspiracy to violate the racketeer influenced and corrupt organization act, bribery, false statements and violation of oath by public officer.

The Georgia Department of Corrections says Adams was fired just prior to his arrest Wednesday.

"While we are disheartened to learn of the actions of former Warden Adams, our commitment to maintaining a zero-tolerance policy for individuals who choose to ignore their oath and jeopardize our non-negotiable mission of public safety applies to every level in the GDC. We appreciate the support of our law enforcement partners in our efforts to see that justice is being served," said Commissioner Tyrone Oliver.

Adams had been the Warden at Smith State Prison in Glennville, Georgia.

The Georgia Attorney General’s Office asked the GBI to investigate possible corruption at the prison after evidence was uncovered during a murder investigation in May 2022.

Nathan Weekes (Georgia Department of Corrections)

A month earlier, Nathan Weekes and three other people were indicted on several charged including conspiracy to commit murder and the Georgia RICO act in relation to this murder investigation in Glennville.

Investigators say they found Weeks was involved with the smuggling of contraband into Smith State Prison. Investigators also have linked the corruption case to the murder.

"It is extremely important to note, however, that Adams’ actions do not reflect the hundreds of Officers, Wardens and other staff who are committed each and every day to ensuring the safety of the public and the safe operations of our facilities," added Oliver.

Adams was booked into the Tattnall County Jail.

Weekes was already serving time in the Georgia prison system on a 2010 armed robbery conviction.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the GBI regional investigative office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121 or anonymously at 1-800-597-TIPS(8477).