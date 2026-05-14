'Scientology Speedrun' trend comes to Sandy Springs

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The Brief A 20-year-old metro Atlanta man is facing charges after participating in a viral social media challenge at a Church of Scientology building. Sandy Springs police warned that the "Scientology Speedrun" trend, which involves filming unauthorized runs through the property, can lead to criminal prosecution. While one arrest has been made, investigators are still working to identify several other men involved in the April 29 incident.



A metro Atlanta man faces charges for taking part in a nationwide viral trend where people film themselves running through Church of Scientology buildings.

What we know:

The Sandy Springs Police Department posted on its Facebook page that a 20-year-old was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after participating in the "Scientology Speedrun" trend back on April 29. According to police, several other unidentified men participated with the man, but their identities have not been released.

Editor's note: FOX 5 has chosen not to name the 20-year-old since he is only charged with a misdemeanor.

Police said they want this arrest to serve as a warning to the public. "While some social media challenges may appear harmless online, unlawfully entering private property can lead to criminal charges and create unnecessary safety concerns for everyone involved," the department stated.

Big picture view:

The trend took off in April after posts started trending online of different people entering Scientology buildings without permission, running through them, and then leaving. Previous "speedruns" have taken place in New York and Los Angeles. Two people were injured in Los Angeles after being pushed down during a run.

The Church has condemned the trend in a statement to FOX 5's sister station in Los Angeles. "The Church welcomes lawful visitors," the statement said. "It does not welcome mobs forcing entry, damaging property, disrupting religious spaces or endangering people for views."

What we don't know:

Officers are continuing to investigate as they work to identify the other men involved in the Sandy Springs incident.

At this time, it is unclear if any other speedruns have taken place in Atlanta.