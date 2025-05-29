Six-hour SWAT standoff in Cartersville ends with arrest of armed resident

article

The Brief Jonathan Sentell was arrested after a six-hour standoff for allegedly pointing a gun at police during a welfare check. The incident occurred at 175 Main Apartments in Cartersville, with Sentell retreating into his apartment and refusing to comply with police commands. Sentell was taken into custody by the SWAT team and charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer.



A man who allegedly pointed a gun at police officers during a welfare check was taken into custody on Thursday.

His arrest comes after a six-hour standoff at an apartment complex in Cartersville.

What we know:

According to the Cartersville Police Department, officers were called to 175 Main Street Market Place, also known as the 175 Main Apartments, around 11:56 a.m. to conduct a welfare check requested by a third party.

When officers made contact with the resident, identified as Jonathan Sentell, he produced a firearm and pointed it at the two responding officers, police said. Sentell then retreated into his apartment and refused to comply with commands.

After hours of negotiation, Sentell was taken into custody by the department’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team, with assistance from the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office.

Sentell is charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer.

What we don't know:

It is not clear if Sentell has retained legal representation.