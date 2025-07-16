Manhunt underway for teen accused of shooting, arson, and kidnapping in Bibb County

article

The Brief Bibb County deputies are searching for an 18-year-old described as "armed and dangerous" after what they say was a series of crimes overnight in Bibb County. Nicholas Ishmael Floyd is accused of shooting a 52-year-old woman after setting her home on fire. After the shooting, officials say Floyd took a 12-year-old boy to a home and barricaded himself inside.



A manhunt is underway for an 18-year-old who deputies say shot a woman, set a home on fire, and kidnapped a 12-year-old in Bibb County.

Authorities say Nicholas Ishmael Floyd should be considered armed and dangerous.

What we know:

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says that their investigation began around 9 p.m. on Tuesday when deputies were called to the 4000 block of Summer Hill Drive after reports of a shooting.

The deputies were then able to get in touch with a 52-year-old female victim, who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Medics rushed the woman to the hospital. As of the last report, she was expected to survive her injuries.

According to investigators, Floyd shot the woman at her home on Madden Avenue after setting the building on fire.

Floyd reportedly then took a 12-year-old boy to the home on Summer Hill Drive that deputies were originally called to and barricaded himself inside. When the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team entered the home, they found the boy unharmed, but Floyd was able to flee the scene.

Officials describe the wanted 18-year-old as having a height of 6-feet-1-inch with a weight of 150 pounds. His hair is in an afro.

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help authorities find Floyd, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.