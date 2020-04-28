Six Flags Over Georgia honors Publix, Kroger employees on National Superhero Day

article

They are part of a team of everyday heroes which has helped keep us supplied during the coronavirus pandemic and Tuesday, Six Flags Over Georgia and White Water honored them to celebrate National Superhero Day.

Six Flags, which continues to remain closed because of the coronavirus, wanted to lift the spirit of the essential workers at Atlanta-area grocery stores. That is why they donated thousands of superhero capes for employees at Publix and Kroger.

Each cape features Batman, Superman, The Flash, Wonder Woman and Superwoman.

“The donation from Six Flags is to honor grocery store associates and other foodservice providers for their hard work and dedication to delivering food to our communities and keeping store shelves stocked,” Six Flags wrote in a release adding they salute all local superheroes.

Six Flags is not just marveling over essential workers, it is also joining in the fight. Over the past couple of months, it has donated more than 1,600 pounds of food to The Center for Children & Young Adults in Marietta and 240 ponchos to the Douglas County Fire Department.

The park said it plans to continue to help its community as it can.