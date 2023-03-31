Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from SUN 2:00 PM EDT until MON 2:00 AM EDT, Dougherty County
5
Wind Advisory
from SAT 2:00 AM EDT until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Clay County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 7:00 PM CDT until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 8:00 AM EDT until SUN 12:00 AM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 8:00 AM EDT until SAT 11:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Henry County

Sinkhole nightmare growing at Marietta condo complex

By Kim Leoffler
Published 
Cobb County
FOX 5 Atlanta

Sinkhole keeps growing in Cobb County

This weekend storm are raising the concerns of some Cobb County neighbors. FOX 5 first report about a massive sinkhole in a Marietta condo complex earlier this month. That sinkhole has just continued to grow in size. Neighbors say nothing's been done to fix it and they're fed up.

MARIETTA, Ga. - Residents of the Bently Ridge Condominiums in Cobb County are still dealing with a sinkhole that has been growing for nearly three weeks. Dozens of resident are having to walk a long way to their units to avoid it since the road remains closed off.

Curtis Williams’ mom lives at the complex. He says the sinkhole has caused her a lot of stress. The walk to her unit has been tough on her.

"I kind of got sad a little bit because she was actually crying on the phone like hey I’m hurting I’m hurting I’m gonna have to keep going around the stairs I don’t know where to go I don’t know if I’m gonna have to move they don’t have no hope," Williams said.

The sinkhole has grown substantially since it was first discovered earlier in March. A makeshift path residents made is now closed off, and the new one is much further away.

"She has to pick my sister up from school she has to go make her errands for the house so just imagine she has to leave come all the way down come all the way around the trail and come here probably about two to three times a day," Williams said.

Image 1 of 12

A sinkhole continues to grow with no fix in sight at the Bently Ridge Condominiums in Cobb County on March 31, 2023. (FOX 5)

FOX 5 spoke with Dawn Hardy who oversees the complex’s HOA. She says they have hired a project manager and construction crew and are working on getting the necessary paperwork to the county to get the sinkhole fixed. She says that’s taken time, and they don’t know how much longer it will take.

Williams says her his mom and other residents, he hopes a solution comes sooner rather than later

"I’ve just been praying. I’ve just been praying it don’t get worse because we don’t know what’s to happen, so I just pray it don’t get worse," Williams explained.