Growing sinkhole at Marietta condo complex a nightmare for neighbors

For the last four days, a sinkhole has been blocking some residents at Bentley Ridge Condominiums from driving up to their homes, forcing them to have to park a ways away. But members of the Homeowner's Association told FOX 5 there was a solution on the way.

"There was a lady standing there close to the hole, and she said 'Don't go over there!' There was a sinkhole," said David McCall.

McCall, whose daughter lives at the complex, said he was shocked to see the giant hole in the road on Wednesday. Since then, he said it has only grown.

"That day it was a small circle. But by the next day, it had grown to this large thing that it is now," he said.

The complex's HOA secretary told FOX 5 a resident initially drove over the area and noticed something was off in this part of the road. Officials have since blocked the area off for safety, forcing residents in dozens of units to use a separate path to get back and forth.

"Some of the people have gone out of their way, it's been absolutely wonderful," McCall said. "They put Christmas lights as a lighting for nighttime and stuff like that."

A sinkhole is still blocking some residents from driving up to their homes forcing them to have to park a ways away. It's happening at the Bentley Ridge Condominiums in Marietta. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

The HOA secretary said engineers would be out to look at the hole Monday in order to determine the best solution and how much it may cost.

"We don't know how long it's going to be that direction, but I just know that right now no cars can go there because they're concerned about it all caving in," McCall said.

For now McCall said the residents are doing their best to help each other out until the road is back open.

"I know that God's gonna work things out," he said.