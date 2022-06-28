Search continues for 21-year-old hiker missing near Amicalola Falls State Park

article

Deputies are continuing their search for a 21-year-old hiker who disappeared near Amicalola Falls State Park

It's been over four days since 21-year-old Sidiki Kebe was last seen near the area of the 3600 block of Highway 32.

The Dawson County Sheriff says they have searched the area both day and night with multiple K9 teams and have pinged his phone multiple times.

Kebe is described says being around 5-feet-9-inches tall with a weight of 170 pounds. He has short dark hair and braces.

Officials are asking the public to keep and eye out around Amicalola Falls State Park for Sidiki possibly walking along the nearby roads or trails.

If you have any information on where Kebe could be or have seen him since Friday, call the Dawson County Sheriff's Office at 706-344-3636.