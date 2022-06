article

The Dawson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing person.

Sidiki Kebe, 21, was last seen in the area of 3618 Highway 52 East.

He is described as a Black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds with short dark hair and braces.

If you have any information on Sidiki please call DCSO at 706-344-3636