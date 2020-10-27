Shopper says Aldi manager groped her

Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Cleburne County, Randolph County
6
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 8:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County
Tropical Weather Statement
until WED 2:15 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Troup County, Meriwether County
Tropical Weather Statement
until WED 1:45 AM EDT, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Tropical Weather Statement
until WED 12:15 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Flash Flood Watch
from WED 4:00 PM CDT until THU 10:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County

Shopper says Aldi manager groped her

By
Published 
Updated just in
Fayetteville
FOX 5 Atlanta

Former store employee charged with sexual battery

A former Fayette County store employee was charged with sexual battlery.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - A woman shopping at a Fayetteville Aldi store got a big surprise. She says a male employee groped her and when she went to complain to the store manager she got another big surprise. It was him.

It happened at the Fayetteville Aldi back in June. Fayetteville Police say after reviewing the store security footage and talking with witnesses, they filed charges this past week against the store manager at the time, David Holder. 

David Holder, a former manager at the Fayetteville Aldi was charged with sexual battery.

The victim says it started innocently enough, telling police the man had bumped into her shoulder in passing. She believed it to be an accident. Then she says the same man came back and this time grabbed her buttocks.

According to the police report, “the complainant went to the front of the store to complain...only to discover that the store manager was the person she believed grabbed her buttocks."

Fayetteville Aldi store where woman claims the manager groped her.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 5 EMAIL ALERTS

Holder is charged with sexual battery. Police say they asked Holder if the allegations were true and he said he may have accidentally brushed against the woman, but he said he never grabbed her.

Fayetteville Police tell FOX 5 that David Holder is no longer employed by Aldi. 

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.