Lyft passenger shot under I-85 overpass in SW Atlanta

article

Atlanta police are investigating after a Lyft passenger was shot under an Interstate 85 overpass in southwest Atlanta.

Officers were called out to Cleveland Avenue, just under I-85 for a reported shooting. Atlanta police spoke with the Lyft driver who said he picked up two men and a woman. He told police the man in the back shot the man sitting in the front passenger seat. The man and the woman in the back then ran across the highway

A passerby stopped and took the man to Grady Memorial Hospital. He is listed in critical condition as of Thursday evening.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Investigators worked into the evening trying to piece together what led to the shooting.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.