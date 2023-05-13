Man shot after dispute; 1 or more suspects at-large

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that took place Saturday afternoon on Forrest Park Road in southeast Atlanta.

Officials say the male victim was involved in some sort of dispute with a woman whom they are still working to identify.

Moments later, someone in a gold Toyota Camry opened fire. Police are investigating whether there was one or multiple suspects inside the car.

The male victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police have not given an update on his current condition.

This investigation remains ongoing.