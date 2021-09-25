Shooting outside Alabama high school football game leaves 1 injured

Friday night’s high school football game between Fairfield and Jackson-Olin was suspended after gunfire erupted outside the stadium.

Shots rang out around 9:47 p.m., wounding a man attending a tailgating event behind the visitors side of the stadium, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the man was struck in his rear end and described the wound as non-life-threatening. He received treatment at a local hospital.

Authorities said the man was struck in his rear end and described the wound as non-life-threatening. (Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images)

Deputies believe the shot came from an area near an abandoned house, and the victim doesn’t believe he was targeted. Authorities searched the area but failed to locate a gunman.

Footage captured by WABM showed deputies instructing everyone on the field to lie flat on the ground in the immediate aftermath of the gunshots. The public address announcer could be heard instructing the crowd to remain calm.

Fairfield was leading 26-20 in overtime when the game was stopped. The game is scheduled to resume on Saturday.

Advertisement

This story was reported from Atlanta.