Shooting in Atlanta home sends woman to hospital, police say

article

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that sent one woman to the hospital in southwest Atlanta early Wednesday morning.

Officials tell FOX 5 the shooting happened shortly after 2:00 a.m. at a home on the 1800 block of Myrtle Drive.

At the scene, officers found a woman shot in her lower body.

Medics took the woman to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Police say the woman claims another of her family members were also shot, but officers have not been able to find anyone else.

Investigators have not released the identity of the victim or what led up to the shooting.

The investigation continues.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE