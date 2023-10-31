Expand / Collapse search
Breaking News

1 person dead in shooting at GSU MARTA station

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 3:38PM
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

MARTA Police is investigating a shooting at the GSU MARTA station.

ATLANTA - One person has died after a shooting at the Georgia State University MARTA stop on Halloween. This is the second incident reported near the campus within the last two days.

MARTA police say it happened at approximately 1:20 p.m. The victim was a man who died at the scene. Police have not released his identity.

Police told FOX 5 they have one suspect in custody, but so far, they have not determined whether he knew the victim. Neither the victim nor suspect were students at GSU.

MARTA Police is investigating a shooting at the GSU MARTA station.

Just two days earlier, four people – including two students – were shot near the campus during an altercation.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the station that has since been taped off. The investigation remains ongoing.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.