Shooting at Denny Dobbs Park under investigation

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office was on the scene of a popular Covington-area park.

Deputies were seen at Denny Dobbs Park, across the street from Oak Hill Elementary School along Highway 212.

What we know:

Deputies reported that there was a shooting at the location that occurred just before 5 p.m.

An image shared by the sheriff’s office showed crime scene tape.

Officials are calling this an active investigation, stating, "It appears to have been an isolated incident and there’s no threat to the community," a spokesperson wrote to FOX 5.

What we don't know:

It was not clear if anyone was injured.

Few details about the shooting have been released.