Proposed vape shop restrictions moves forward to Atlanta City Council vote

Published  June 24, 2025 7:32am EDT
Atlanta
article

Elf Bar disposable vape flavored vaping e-cigarette products are displayed in a convenience store on June 23, 2022, in El Segundo, California. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • A proposal to regulate where vape shops can open in Atlanta will be voted on by the full City Council.
    • The regulations would prevent any business designated a vape shop from opening less than 1,000 feet away from an elementary or secondary school or other vape shop.
    • City officials say that the measure is their attempt to reduce the potential for young people to start vaping.

ATLANTA - A proposal to restrict where vape shops can open for business is moving forward in Atlanta.

On Monday night, the Atlanta City Council's Zoning Committee unanimously approved a new ordinance, sending it to the full council for a vote.

What we know:

The measure defines a "vape shop" as a business whose main product line for sale is alternative nicotine products, consumable vapor products, vapor devices, or consumable hemp products.

If the combined percentage of sales for the four product types is 35% or above, the business will be considered a vape store.

As part of the measure, city officials want to ban vape shops from being closer than 1,000 from any elementary or secondary schools, child care nurseries, day care centers, prekindergartens, kindergartens, play and other special schools or day care facilities for young children.

Vape stores will also not be able to open within 1,000 feet of any other vape stores under the proposal.

What they're saying:

In the measure, city officials say that research shows that the proximity of these shops to schools may increase the likelihood of youth exposure to and the use of vaping products.

"The City Council finds that it is in the public interest to regulate the location of vape shops to reduce the potential for youth initiation of vaping and to protect the health of Atlanta’s young people," the measure reads.

What's next:

With the approval of the Zoning Committee, the measure now goes up for a vote.

The full City Council will return to session on July 7.

The Source: Information for this reporting came from a new measure approved by the Atlanta City Council's Zoning Committee.

