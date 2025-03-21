Senior Skip Day shooting in Newton County: 16-year-old arrested

article

A 16-year-old Newton High School student has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that took place during a Senior Skip Day gathering at Denny Dobbs Park on March 19.

ORIGINAL STORY: 18-year-old killed at Denny Dobbs Park in Newton County identified

What we know:

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) identified the suspect as Jarvis Hinton Jr. of Covington. He is facing multiple charges, including murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18, and reckless conduct. Hinton is currently being held at the Newton County Detention Center.

Authorities say the shooting resulted in the death of 18-year-old Justin Etienne. Investigators determined that several key witnesses, also students, initially provided misleading information about the events that unfolded at the park. Since the incident, investigators have executed search warrants, collected physical evidence, and worked through conflicting accounts to identify the suspect.

Justin Etienne. Courtesy of Newton County Sheriff's Office

What they're saying:

"This arrest demonstrates the continued dedication and commitment of our investigators," said Sheriff Ezell Brown. "The Office of the Sheriff is dedicated to seeking justice for the victim, Justin Etienne, and his family. My heart goes out to all his loved ones during this time."

Sheriff Brown also warned against spreading misinformation. "Providing false information during an investigation is a crime and will lead to legal consequences," he said. "Our investigation will remain unaffected by what is said or shared on social media. We urge the community to avoid spreading negative or false narratives."

The sheriff extended his thanks to the NCSO Criminal Investigations Division, Special Investigations Division, and Crime Analyst Unit for their work, as well as the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, its School Resource Officer Unit, and the Newton County School System for their assistance.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing. According to the sheriff's office, the booking report and mug shot is not yet available for the suspect. At this time, it is unknown when the suspect will appear in court.