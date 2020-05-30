Sheriff: Woman suggested rioters target Georgia law enforcement

article

Deputies with the Clayton County Sheriff Office have arrested a woman accused of encouraging people to attack law enforcement officers during riots.

Officials say on Thursday, after word spread through social media that there possible could be riots happening in Atlanta the suspect, identified as Jessica Kurtz, posted a threat to officers.

"When y'all have a riot and start beating cops ... start in Clayton County," Kurtz posted on Thursday, the Clayton County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the sheriff, Kurtz also suggested that rioters "take all their a** out."

After the post got to local law enforcement, the Clayton County Sheriff's Office issued a warrant for her arrest for offense against public order and safety by terroristic threat.

Kurtz was arrested by deputies Thursday night while she was shopping at a Clayton County Walmart.

She is now in custody at the Clayton County Jail.