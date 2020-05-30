PHOTOS: Peaceful protest over death of George Floyd turns to night of violence in Atlanta
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: People participate in a protest on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Getty I
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: Police officers grapple with protesters on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: Protesters burn a flag outside the CNN Center on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nou
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: A man waves a Black Lives Matter flag during a protest on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by E
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: Police officers guard CNN Center during a protest on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the U.S. after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elij
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: Police officers guard CNN Center during a protest on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the U.S. after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elij
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: A man spray paints the side of CNN Center during a protest on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the U.S. after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Phot
Advertisement
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: A man holds a Black Lives Matter sign as a police car burns during a protest on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis,
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: Police officers are seen outside the College Football Hall of Fame during a protest on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minnea
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: People help a woman exposed to tear gas get to safety during a protest on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnes
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: A woman holds a Black Lives Matter sign during a protest on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: A police car burns during a protest on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage/Get
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: Cars, including a police car, burn during a protest on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elij
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: A man runs from a cloud of tear gas during a protest on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Eli
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: A man pours milk in the eyes of a woman exposed to tear gas during a protest on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis,
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: A man walks past a vandalized Starbucks during a protest on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: A woman holds her hands up during a protest on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Elijah Nouve
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: People look at burning cars, including a police car, during a protest on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in Minneapolis, Minneso
ATLANTA, GA - MAY 29: Police officers are seen outside the Omni Hotel, which suffered damage, during a protest on May 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Demonstrations are being held across the US after George Floyd died in police custody on May 25th in M