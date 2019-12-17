Sheriff: Woman, gunmen exchange gunfire in violent Rockdale County home invasion

Investigators in Rockdale County spent Tuesday evening combing over the scene of a home invasion.

It happened along Lost Valley Lane around 6:30 p.m. The Rockdale County sheriff said two men kicked in the door of the home. A woman, inside the house at the time initially ran upstairs.

Investigators said at some point the two gunmen and the woman ended up in a shootout. The woman was shot twice and rushed to an area hospital.

The sheriff said the two gunmen fled the scene and a short time later, a shooting victim was found in the middle of a DeKalb County street. Investigators believe this was one of the suspects. That man was taken to an area hospital. Detectives were waiting for him to come out of surgery to talk to him and get more information.

The search for the second gunman continues. A description has not yet been released.

The Rockdale County Criminal Investigations Division has been scouring the home for evidence to determine exactly what happened here. Deputies also were canvassing the area to see if any homeowners caught the two men on home surviellence camera.

Advertisement

FOX 5 News spotted the front door of the home appeared to have been broken through by force.