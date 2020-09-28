Sheriff: Runaway Georgia teen missing for over a week
HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies are searching for a missing Gainesville teenager who ran away from home over a week ago.
Officials say 15-year-old Julisian Whisnant was last seen at her home on the 2,000 block of Bald Eagle Trail on Thursday, Sept. 17.
The Hall County Sheriff's Office describes Whisnant as 5-feet-5-inches tall with a weight of 118 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Whisnant was wearing a navy blue T-shirt with an American flag and blue tie-dyed shorts. She also has a nose piecing.
If you have any information that could help in the search, please contact Hall County Investigator Sinyard at (770) 297-4697.
