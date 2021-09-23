Sheriff released dashcam video of high-speed chase with suspected drug dealer

Butts County law enforcement has released the dashcam video of a high-speed chase investigators said involved a suspect drug dealer that came to a crashing end.

It was actually Butts County Sheriff Gary Long behind the wheel of the patrol car that rammed into the suspect. The sheriff said deputies believed Lorenzo Bivins was in possession of that large quantity of meth. And afterward, the sheriff said that’s exactly what they found.

The impact of the end crash was so violent, airbags deployed in both the patrol car and the suspect’s vehicle. Butts County Sheriff Gary Long said he decided that Lorenzo Bivins was too dangerous to leave on the road a minute longer.

Bivins was the target of an undercover drug investigation. The sheriff said the 39-year-old Forest Park man allegedly had two pounds of meth in his car. And Sheriff Long said in a community the size of Butts County, that amount would affect a lot of lives and families.

The sheriff said patrol cars attempted to pull over Bivins as he entered Butts County on Tuesday. He said Bivins put on his turn signal as if he was going to stop, but then sped away. The sheriff said at over 80 mph on a busy two-lane road, with an even busier state highway approaching, after an attempted PIT maneuver failed, he decided to damage the patrol car was a better option than allowing the pursuit to continue.

The sheriff said Bivins has a conviction for the sale of meth in Rockdale County and has been to prison. He said his office will work with prosecutors for a longer sentence this time.

