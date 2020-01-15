Sheriff: 'Peeping Tom' suspect arrested in Clayton County

Clayton County deputies have arrested a suspected "Peeping Tom" after a search late Tuesday night.

Officials say they identified the "Peeping Tom" suspect after an anonymous tip.

The Clayton County Sheriff says the investigation stemmed from an incident at a Riverdale apartment complex in the early morning of Jan. 2.

According to deputies, a RING doorbell caught the suspect looking into the window of an apartment at the Brooks Crossing Apartments on the 8000 block of Taylor Road.

Officials say the suspect also unsuccessfully tried to cover the security camera.

MORE: Police: Man caught on camera peeping into Riverdale apartment

Surveillance footage caught the suspect looking into a window of the apartment, officials said. (Clayton County Sheriff's Office)

An anonymous tip identified the suspect as Javaries Damon Wilson, who was then made No. 10 on the Clayton County Sheriff's Most Wanted list.

Advertisement

Late Tuesday night, deputies arrested Wilson at a boarding house in Fairburn, Georgia.

He's now in custody at the Clayton County Jail.