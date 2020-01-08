Police: Man caught on camera peeping into Riverdale apartment

Riverdale police are asking for your help to identify a suspected "Peeping Tom."

Security cameras at the Brooks Crossing Apartments on the 8000 block of Taylor Road captured the suspect in action around 2 a.m. on Jan. 2.

According to deputies, the video shows the suspect looking into the window of an occupied residence.

Officials say the suspect also unsuccessfully tried to cover the security camera.

When the resident caught the man, he got scared off and ran away.

Police also believe he's the same suspect in an incident at a home off Valley Hill Road where a man was seen creeping through someone's backyard.

If you have any information on the man, please call the Riverdale Police Department at 770-909-5441.