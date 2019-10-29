Sheriff: Man charged in shooting at Hall County homeless camp

Deputies have arrested a Gainesville man alleged to be involved in a shooting at a homeless encampment in Hall County.

The shooting happened Sunday night around 10 in the area of Georgia Highway 13 and Westside Drive.

According to police, 41-year-old Necko Romane Jackson shot an unidentified 41-year-old man in the jaw.

Hall County deputies arrested Jackson at a home on the 1000 block of East Ridge Road Monday morning.

Jackson is being charged with aggravated assault and aggravated battery, as well as obstruction for attempting to run while deputies were making the arrest.

He's being held in the Hall County Jail without bond.