Man shot in jaw at Hall County homeless camp

The Hall County Sheriff's Office is working to solve a shooting at a homeless encampment in the county.

The shooting happened Sunday night around 10 in the area of Georgia Highway 13 and Westside Drive.

Officials say a man was shot in the jaw. Bystanders helped take the victim to a nearby gas station on Browns Bridge Road where they called 911.

The unidentified victim was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Officials say the investigation is still in its initial stages. They have not released any information about what possibly led up to the shooting.