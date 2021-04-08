Sheriff: Georgia man scammed elderly victim out of $20K

article

Spalding County deputies have arrested a Griffin, Georgia man charged with trying to scam an elderly woman out of thousands of dollars.

Tuesday, deputies arrested 23-year-old Kuldip Patel at an apartment on the 3,100 block of Macon Road in Griffin.

Officials say they began the investigation into Patel after being contacted by investigators in Germantown, Wisconsin.

According to deputies, the elderly victim mailed $20,000 in cash to the apartment after she fell victim to a phone scam.

Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix said they were able to recover all the cash and material mailed to Patel by the victim and are working to return the money to her.

"The victim was very lucky because most scams do not end well for them," Dix said. "It's pathetic to intentionally target the elderly like this and just view them as easy prey that they can take advantage of."

Patel is charged with felony theft by taking and felony theft by deception.

The sheriff recommends people speak to their loved ones about steps they can take to not be victims of scams.

