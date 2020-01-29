Sheriff: 'Dangerous' gang leader caught in Spalding County home

Spalding County deputies have arrested an accused high-ranking member of a violent street gang and convicted felon who they caught hiding in an attic.

Officials say Myrrin Watson has been on the run for two weeks ever since escaping from a traffic stop. (Spalding County Sheriff's Office)

Officials say on Monday, members of the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations and C.A.G.E. Units as well as U.S. Marshals found 41-year-old Myrrin Watson at a home on the 200 block of Hosanna Road.

“Watson is a known gang member and gang leader with ties to Atlanta and other parts of the state and is also affiliated with the bloods with ties to California," Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix said in a statement. "Watson is not a “Wannabe” gang member but is a dangerous leader of a violent organization that preys on people in Spalding County and surrounding counties.”

When deputies entered the home to search for the felon, they heard movement in the attic. After finding out where he was located, deputies say they had to dismantle the ceiling and shoot him with a Taser to get him to surrender and show his hands.

During the search of the house, deputies say they found six firearms, multiple dogs, and evidence that is believed to be tied to dogfighting.

Deputies said the accused gang leader is a threat to Georgia communities and a "menace to society." (Spalding County Sheriff's Office)

Watson's arrest comes two weeks after he escaped from law enforcement at a traffic stop. He's been on the run ever since, officials told FOX 5. At the time of his arrest, he was currently on active felony probation for possessing a firearm and was out on bond for drug trafficking charges in Tattnall County after police say he was caught trying to smuggle narcotics into Reidsville State Prison.

"He had been boasting since he ran from Agents two weeks ago that his new street name would be Myrrin “Copperfield” Watson because he always escaped just like the magician does," Dix said. "We didn’t give him a chance to pull a rabbit out of his hat on this one today. We pulled a convicted, documented, thug out of an attic for what is hopefully his final trick.”

The accused gang leader is now being held in the Spalding County Jail without bond. He's now facing 18 counts of violation of the Georgia Criminal Street Gang Act, six counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, obstruction of officers, possession of drug-related objects, fleeing or attempting to elude, and violation of probation.

Geraldo Williams was also arrested in the operation.

Deputies also arrested 30-year-old Geraldo Williams, who officials say is another blood gang member and helped Watson hide in the attic. He's charged with two counts of the Georgia Criminal Street Act, hindering the apprehension of a fugitive, obstruction of officers, and violation of probation.