Clayton County man arrested in deadly hit-and-run investigation

article

Clayton County deputies have arrested a suspect in a deadly hit and run crash.

Officials tell FOX 5 that the crash happened on the 7,300 block of Jonesboro Road in Morrow on Nov. 15.

Before the crash, investigators say driver Marquez Darquan Smith was unlawfully following another vehicle too closely.

At some point, officials say Smith suddenly changed lanes, hitting and killing a pedestrian.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

Instead of stopping, the Clayton County Sheriff's Office says Smith left the scene. Investigators later found his vehicle with "disabling damage" to the front windshield and glass in the front seats.

Deputies arrested Smith while he was working at a Fresh Express on Jonesboro Road this weekend.

He's now in custody at the Clayton County Jail.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.