Sheriff: Clayton County gang member arrested after high-speed chase

Clayton County deputies have arrested a suspected gang member said to be involved in multiple aggravated assaults.

Shunderrious Bankston is now in custody.

According to the Clayton County Sheriff's Office, Shunderrious Bankston was "targeted to be removed" from the Conley area of the county after the death of 7-year-old boy earlier in April.

On April 11, investigators a shooting happened between the 18-year-old victim and a group of unidentified men in a white sedan on Lamont Avenue in Conley. A stray bullet from the shootout hit the child, who was playing with a toy in an upstairs bedroom of a home nearby.

Police attempted to arrested Bankston, who is accused of being a member of the YSL gang, at a traffic stop, but Bankston fled.

Deputies with the Clayton County Sheriff's Office found Bankston at an extended stay motel in Brookhaven and arrested him.

He is now in custody at the Clayton County Jail. Charges are pending.

“We will not stop targeting known gang members until someone tells us who killed the child” Sheriff Victor Hill said in a statement.

Over 60 arrests have been made around Conley since the April 11 shooting.