Police: 7-year-old dead, teenager injured in double shooting

A 7-year-old child was shot and killed and a teenager is injured following a double shooting, Clayton County police confirmed.

According to investigators, an 18-year-old on a bike was being chased by a white-colored car on Lamont Avenue after some sort of altercation. During the chase, gunshots were fired.

The 7-year-old was hit by a stray bullet inside of a nearby home, authorities said.

Clayton County police said they are attempting to speak with a witness to learn more about the potential suspects.

The 18-year-old was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The teenager's condition was not immediately known.

Police do not believe this was a random incident.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.