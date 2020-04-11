Police: 7-year-old dead, teenager injured in double shooting
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A 7-year-old child was shot and killed and a teenager is injured following a double shooting, Clayton County police confirmed.
According to investigators, an 18-year-old on a bike was being chased by a white-colored car on Lamont Avenue after some sort of altercation. During the chase, gunshots were fired.
The 7-year-old was hit by a stray bullet inside of a nearby home, authorities said.
Clayton County police said they are attempting to speak with a witness to learn more about the potential suspects.
The 18-year-old was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The teenager's condition was not immediately known.
Police do not believe this was a random incident.
