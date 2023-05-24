Matties Call issued for 20-year-old Clayton County woman with bipolar disorder

article

Clayton County police are searching for a 20-year-old woman who disappeared during the middle of a reported "breakdown" Tuesday night.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has been issued for 20-year-old Shelby Rachel.

Authorities say at around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a call at a home on the 8500 block of Stonewall Jackson Drive in Jonesboro, Georgia.

There, police say were told that Rachel was having a "breakdown." When they went to talk to the woman, they discovered she had left the home through a bedroom window.

The missing woman has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and takes medication for a sleep disorder, investigators say.

Rachel is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall with a weight of around 125 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black Adidas coat, black pants, and black and white Nike shoes.

If you have any information that could help find Rachel, call the contact Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550 ext. 8.