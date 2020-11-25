Sheetz releases donut-flavored 'Project Happy Hole-idayz' beer for holiday season

article

A few sips of this new donut-infused drink might make your eyes glaze over.

Sheetz is introducing a new beer for some holiday cheer. The convenience store chain is teaming up with Wicked Weed Brewing Co. in North Carolina to create "Project Happy Hole-idayz."

The pale ale craft bew is brewed with Sheetz vanilla doughnut holes.

The beer will be available in more than 400 stores across Pennsylvania, Virginia, and North Carolina, but for a limited time only during the holidays.

