Sharp warnings to Atlanta City Council over stalling transfer of inmates

Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts is sending an urgent warning to the members of the Atlanta City Council are the "crisis" at the county jail.

Pitts says blood will be on the hands of the council members whose actions are slowing the transfer of county inmates to the downtown city jail.

He is referring to the violence at the overcrowded county facility.

Pitts says recent violence has already spilled blood on the floors of the county jail. It’s that violence which is one reason Pitts is urging, in the strongest terms, for the council to no block an agreement to transfer inmates.

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat wants to place up to 700 county inmates in the virtually empty Atlanta City Jail. Before that can happen, some council members say they want to see jail data, who is housed currently, and what the charges are.

At City Hall last Monday, the debate was tense. Council member Michael Bond, who supports the sheriff, believes the council members who never supported the idea are putting up roadblocks.

While all this plays out, nearly 500 county inmates are sleeping on the floor in doggie trays and Pitts says a family just buried an inmate stabbed to death in September.