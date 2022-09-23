Inmate killed during 'incident' at Fulton County jail, sheriff says

article

Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating an incident at the Fulton County Jail that ended with one inmate dead.

Officials with the Fulton Sheriff’s Office say their investigators and agents working with the Fulton County DA’s Office, and the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit are investigating an incident at the jail involving three detainees.

Authorities have not released any information about the incident other than saying that one detainee was killed. Their identity has not been confirmed.

Safety at the jail has been a source of controversy, after family members of inmates came forward with stories of intimidation and beatings of their loved ones by violent prisoners demanding money.

In a recording of a phone call obtained by FOX 5, a young prisoner pleads for his relative to send money for the prisoner who can be heard in the background of the call.

"It is not going to stop," the relative can be heard warning his loved one.

In early September, a deputy at the jail was reportedly stabbed multiple times by a detainee while trying to complete processing the man.